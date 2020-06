2522 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym game room parking pool bbq/grill sauna

AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON -OFF SEASONAL TURNKEY FURNISHED, 55+ COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, CONDO IN FOREST LAKES VILLAGE. LIVING ROOM SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE LANAI WHICH HAS A DELIGHTFUL VIEW OF THE POOL AND WELL-MANICURED GROUNDS. THIS UNIT COMES WITH 1 COVERED PARKING SPACE. THIS COMMUNITY FEATURES A CLUBHOUSE, LARGE HEATED POOL, FITNESS ROOM, SAUNA, SOCIAL ROOM AND COMPUTER/GAME ROOM. THIS PROPERTY IS CENTRALLY LOCATED OFF BENEVA ROAD AND WEBBER STREET. YOUR JUST 15 MINUTES TO THE BEACH OR DOWNTOWN SARASOTA. PET FRIENDLY WITH NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT, RESTRICTIONS APPLY. 3 MONTH MINIMUM STAY REQUIRED IN NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND BATHROOM VANITIES. NOT AVAILABLE JAN-MARCH 2020.