Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

AVAILABLE MARCH 2020 SHORT OR LONG TERM. TURNKEY FURNISHED PROPERTY 1 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2ND FLOOR CORNER CONDO CENTRALLY LOCATED IN SARASOTA. CONDO HAS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS AND TILE IN THE BATHROOMS. PICKUP YOUR GROCERIES AND BE READY TO ENJOY THE SUNSHINE AND BEAUTIFUL BEACHES. SEASON RATE $2300 PER MONTH, OFF-SEASON AND ANNUAL RATE $1300 PER MONTH. TENANT WILL BE BILLED FOR ELECTRIC DURING OFF-SEASON AND ANNUAL RENTAL. ONE BEDROOM IS LOCKED AS OWNERS ROOM. PLEASE CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.