Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa, upgraded kitchen and wood floors and tile throughout. This home is pet friendly! Don't miss this opportunity



