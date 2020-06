Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location! Convenient to all UTC attractions; shopping, dining, walking, rowing, etc and not far from Siesta Key Beach and I-75. Lovely oak trees provide shade for this cozy 3 bedroom + 2 bath home located in Tamaron with large 2 car garage & enclosed lanai. Tile and laminate flooring and french doors make this sweet house easy to decorate. Easy access to schools and medical centers if needed.