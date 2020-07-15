9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage tennis court

This is a really exceptional furnished 1st floor Barrington in Stoneybrook G & CC. Two bedroom plus den, solid stone counters, crown molding, tiled front and rear lanai. Condo has been newly painted, has new AC and newer kitchen appliances, and is beautifully furnished and very well equipped - everything you need for a home away from home. This is a truly exceptional vacation rental. Golf membership transfers for $250 if desired, Stoneybrook offers 18 hole par-72 newly renovated golf course, newly renovated tennis courts, fitness center and state of the art club house with fine and casual dining. Available Jan and Feb of 2020.