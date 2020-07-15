All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE

9601 Castle Point Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9601 Castle Point Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 813 · Avail. now

$4,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
This is a really exceptional furnished 1st floor Barrington in Stoneybrook G & CC. Two bedroom plus den, solid stone counters, crown molding, tiled front and rear lanai. Condo has been newly painted, has new AC and newer kitchen appliances, and is beautifully furnished and very well equipped - everything you need for a home away from home. This is a truly exceptional vacation rental. Golf membership transfers for $250 if desired, Stoneybrook offers 18 hole par-72 newly renovated golf course, newly renovated tennis courts, fitness center and state of the art club house with fine and casual dining. Available Jan and Feb of 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have any available units?
9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The DeSota
1415 2nd St
Sarasota, FL 34236
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct
Sarasota, FL 34243
Advenir At Gateway Lakes
1000 Marlin Lakes Cir
Sarasota, FL 34232
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity