Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:15 AM

9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE

9560 High Gate Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

9560 High Gate Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1626 · Avail. now

$4,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1661 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
Abbey model, end unit, second floor, largest of the Verandas this is a two bedroom, two bath condo plus den. King bed in master, queen in guest, sofa bed in den, very nicely furnished in Tommy Bahama theme, comfortably furnished screened lanai overlooking the golf course and the lake. Flat-screen TV in living room, internet access, well-stocked, just bring your golf clubs, tennis racquet and swim suit. Golf membership transfers for $250 if desired. Stoneybrook offers a premier 18 hole golf course, tennis courts, heated swimming pools, fitness center and the beautifully renovated clubhouse houses one of Sarasota's finest restaurants. You are just minutes from Siesta Key sugar sandy beaches, shops, & restaurants and the access to the Legacy walking and biking trail is just a block from the entrance. Sorry, no pets, no smoking. Call for off season rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE have any available units?
9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE have?
Some of 9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
