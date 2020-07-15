9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access tennis court

Abbey model, end unit, second floor, largest of the Verandas this is a two bedroom, two bath condo plus den. King bed in master, queen in guest, sofa bed in den, very nicely furnished in Tommy Bahama theme, comfortably furnished screened lanai overlooking the golf course and the lake. Flat-screen TV in living room, internet access, well-stocked, just bring your golf clubs, tennis racquet and swim suit. Golf membership transfers for $250 if desired. Stoneybrook offers a premier 18 hole golf course, tennis courts, heated swimming pools, fitness center and the beautifully renovated clubhouse houses one of Sarasota's finest restaurants. You are just minutes from Siesta Key sugar sandy beaches, shops, & restaurants and the access to the Legacy walking and biking trail is just a block from the entrance. Sorry, no pets, no smoking. Call for off season rates.