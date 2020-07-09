All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD

9200 Midnight Pass Road · (941) 400-1322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9200 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL 34242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Are you ready to live in paradise? Check out this quaint condo that is just waiting for you to call home. From the moment you walk into this condo, you will fall in love. HOA Amenities, Cable, Internet, Electricity, Water ALL INCLUDED. Enjoy the super clean full kitchen, views of the heated pool, canal, AND Gulf of Mexico from the Lanai that is closed in with glass and air conditioning. (Not something that is common on the key.) This condo offers 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom and a pull-out queen sofa. Did we mention, your fur friends are welcome?!?! Take time to enjoy the powdery sand beaches, kayak down the canal, or take a trolley/bike/scooter to Siesta Key Village. This perfect condo allows you to have it all! Your paradise home awaits! Are you ready to enjoy and make it your home?

Property also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have any available units?
9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have?
Some of 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD offer parking?
No, 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has a pool.
Does 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr
Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238
Advenir At Gateway Lakes
1000 Marlin Lakes Cir
Sarasota, FL 34232
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir
Venice, FL 34275
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard
Sarasota County, FL 34240
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity