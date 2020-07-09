9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD

Amenities

Are you ready to live in paradise? Check out this quaint condo that is just waiting for you to call home. From the moment you walk into this condo, you will fall in love. HOA Amenities, Cable, Internet, Electricity, Water ALL INCLUDED. Enjoy the super clean full kitchen, views of the heated pool, canal, AND Gulf of Mexico from the Lanai that is closed in with glass and air conditioning. (Not something that is common on the key.) This condo offers 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom and a pull-out queen sofa. Did we mention, your fur friends are welcome?!?! Take time to enjoy the powdery sand beaches, kayak down the canal, or take a trolley/bike/scooter to Siesta Key Village. This perfect condo allows you to have it all! Your paradise home awaits! Are you ready to enjoy and make it your home?



Property also available for sale.