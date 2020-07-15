All apartments in Sarasota County
8767 MIDNIGHT PASS
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

8767 MIDNIGHT PASS

8767 Midnight Pass Road · (941) 724-3448
Location

8767 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL 34242

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506F · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1303 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
shuffle board
internet access
tennis court
Seasonal Property available on the top floor in Siesta Key, Look no further than "Island Reef" This Gulf to Bay location features the top floor PH unit directly overlooking the intercostal waterway, just a short walk to the beach and very close to the Siesta key village and local dining. The property has a beautiful community pool, Tennis courts, shuffleboard, and much more. Entering the unit you'll be please with the plush decor and nicely appointed finishes. The neutral colors make for a relaxing vacation. TV's and internet along with a computer for your convenience will help you not miss a beat. At night relax and enjoy the city lights at a distance, while realizing a short walk tomorrow and you at the beach. This property will surely not disappoint. Please call with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8767 MIDNIGHT PASS have any available units?
8767 MIDNIGHT PASS has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8767 MIDNIGHT PASS have?
Some of 8767 MIDNIGHT PASS's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8767 MIDNIGHT PASS currently offering any rent specials?
8767 MIDNIGHT PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8767 MIDNIGHT PASS pet-friendly?
No, 8767 MIDNIGHT PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 8767 MIDNIGHT PASS offer parking?
No, 8767 MIDNIGHT PASS does not offer parking.
Does 8767 MIDNIGHT PASS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8767 MIDNIGHT PASS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8767 MIDNIGHT PASS have a pool?
Yes, 8767 MIDNIGHT PASS has a pool.
Does 8767 MIDNIGHT PASS have accessible units?
No, 8767 MIDNIGHT PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 8767 MIDNIGHT PASS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8767 MIDNIGHT PASS has units with dishwashers.
Does 8767 MIDNIGHT PASS have units with air conditioning?
No, 8767 MIDNIGHT PASS does not have units with air conditioning.
