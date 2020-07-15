8767 MIDNIGHT PASS

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool shuffle board internet access tennis court

Seasonal Property available on the top floor in Siesta Key, Look no further than "Island Reef" This Gulf to Bay location features the top floor PH unit directly overlooking the intercostal waterway, just a short walk to the beach and very close to the Siesta key village and local dining. The property has a beautiful community pool, Tennis courts, shuffleboard, and much more. Entering the unit you'll be please with the plush decor and nicely appointed finishes. The neutral colors make for a relaxing vacation. TV's and internet along with a computer for your convenience will help you not miss a beat. At night relax and enjoy the city lights at a distance, while realizing a short walk tomorrow and you at the beach. This property will surely not disappoint. Please call with any questions.