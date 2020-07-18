All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203

8030 Moonstone Drive · (941) 343-4526
Location

8030 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Located in the gated community of Stonehaven this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit condo, is waiting for you to call it home! With over 1,000 square feet of light and bright living space. This condo features a chic kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, a pantry, and breakfast bar for casual dining. The large open living and dining area make this a great home for hosting family and friends. The spacious master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. Neutral paint and flooring throughout; with carpet in the common areas and bedrooms and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. This peaceful end unit, gives you plenty of privacy and natural Florida sunshine. Relax on the balcony and enjoy Florida's perfect year round weather. The attached 1 car garage give you plenty of added storage space and convenient parking to help keep your car cool! Appliances include, refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, full sized washer and dryer. Pets considered but, no dangerous breeds. Ideally located just north of Clark Road, Stonehaven is a highly desirable gated community. The proximity to I-75 makes this an easy place for commuters to call home. Other excellent amenities include a sparkling community pool, well equipped playground area, and tranquil lake. Close to well rated schools. Only a short drive to nearby Palmer Ranch, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and the world-famous Siesta Key Beach. Call today to schedule your showing!

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 have any available units?
8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 have?
Some of 8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 pet-friendly?
No, 8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203 has units with air conditioning.
