8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203

Located in the gated community of Stonehaven this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit condo, is waiting for you to call it home! With over 1,000 square feet of light and bright living space. This condo features a chic kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, a pantry, and breakfast bar for casual dining. The large open living and dining area make this a great home for hosting family and friends. The spacious master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. Neutral paint and flooring throughout; with carpet in the common areas and bedrooms and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. This peaceful end unit, gives you plenty of privacy and natural Florida sunshine. Relax on the balcony and enjoy Florida's perfect year round weather. The attached 1 car garage give you plenty of added storage space and convenient parking to help keep your car cool! Appliances include, refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, full sized washer and dryer. Pets considered but, no dangerous breeds. Ideally located just north of Clark Road, Stonehaven is a highly desirable gated community. The proximity to I-75 makes this an easy place for commuters to call home. Other excellent amenities include a sparkling community pool, well equipped playground area, and tranquil lake. Close to well rated schools. Only a short drive to nearby Palmer Ranch, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and the world-famous Siesta Key Beach. Call today to schedule your showing!



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.



