Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

7715 PESARO DRIVE

7715 Presaro Drive · (941) 922-4959
Location

7715 Presaro Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1693 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
GATED! ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL. Beautiful deed restricted community with wonderful amenities. Community has tennis, fitness, clubhouse, pool and more. This villa is FURNISHED beautifully in an excellent location - on a cul de sac, with a private entrance and a water view. Two bedrooms, two baths, living room with volume ceiling and a huge lanai. Kitchen is open to the family room and has granite counters. Inside laundry room attached to the garage. Appliances include everything including central vacuum system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7715 PESARO DRIVE have any available units?
7715 PESARO DRIVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7715 PESARO DRIVE have?
Some of 7715 PESARO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7715 PESARO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7715 PESARO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7715 PESARO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7715 PESARO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 7715 PESARO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7715 PESARO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7715 PESARO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7715 PESARO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7715 PESARO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7715 PESARO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7715 PESARO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7715 PESARO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7715 PESARO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7715 PESARO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7715 PESARO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7715 PESARO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
