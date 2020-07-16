7715 PESARO DRIVE

Amenities
GATED! ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL. Beautiful deed restricted community with wonderful amenities. Community has tennis, fitness, clubhouse, pool and more. This villa is FURNISHED beautifully in an excellent location - on a cul de sac, with a private entrance and a water view. Two bedrooms, two baths, living room with volume ceiling and a huge lanai. Kitchen is open to the family room and has granite counters. Inside laundry room attached to the garage. Appliances include everything including central vacuum system.