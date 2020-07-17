7447 RIDGE ROAD

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, plus den family home in sought after Palmer Ranch. This home offers upgrades throughout. Granite countertops, new carpets, stainless appliances. This truly is a Great family home in a family friendly neighborhood with a large heated community pool. This home is located in the best school district in Sarasota. With Ashton elementary, Sarasota Middle and Riverview High. This home is in a wonderful location within 30 minutes to downtown, 15 minutes to Siesta Key and 5 minutes to shopping. Available08/01/2020.