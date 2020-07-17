All apartments in Sarasota County
Sarasota County, FL
7447 RIDGE ROAD
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:57 AM

7447 RIDGE ROAD

7447 Ridge Road · (941) 953-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7447 Ridge Road, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2430 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, plus den family home in sought after Palmer Ranch. This home offers upgrades throughout. Granite countertops, new carpets, stainless appliances. This truly is a Great family home in a family friendly neighborhood with a large heated community pool. This home is located in the best school district in Sarasota. With Ashton elementary, Sarasota Middle and Riverview High. This home is in a wonderful location within 30 minutes to downtown, 15 minutes to Siesta Key and 5 minutes to shopping. Available08/01/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7447 RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
7447 RIDGE ROAD has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7447 RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 7447 RIDGE ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7447 RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7447 RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7447 RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7447 RIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 7447 RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7447 RIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 7447 RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7447 RIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7447 RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 7447 RIDGE ROAD has a pool.
Does 7447 RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7447 RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7447 RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7447 RIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7447 RIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7447 RIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
