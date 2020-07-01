All apartments in Sarasota County
6708 SARASEA CIRCLE
6708 SARASEA CIRCLE

6708 Sarasea Circle · (941) 468-7224
Location

6708 Sarasea Circle, Sarasota County, FL 34242

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Siesta Key Vacation Rental- Available Season 2020! Attention serious beach lovers.. paradise has been found at the shores of World-Famous Crescent Beach. Located gulf-side this phenomenal sun-filled ground floor two bedroom vacation home is a treasured jewel located in the highly- sought after private street on Sara Sea Circle. Surrounded within lush tropical gardens, steps to fabulous restaurants, boutiques, and shopping, the conveniences and plethora of activities provide the ultimate island experience for a true quality lifestyle. Enjoy single-story living, an enchanting private beach access and miles of endless beach. Nestled close to the Point of Rocks, your enjoyment extends to fantastic snorkeling, fishing, and shelling. This ground floor two- bedroom two bath beach home is tucked away in an intimate building of just twelve residences providing a friendly neighborhood environment. Open your glass sliders onto your outdoor patio, extend open the pocket screened entry to your front door, and enjoy the island gulf breezes of Siesta Key. Fully turn-key and no need for a car, the island trolley will pick you up right across the street and transport you to your island destination. Enjoy a brand-new kitchen, two full bedrooms, two bathrooms, fully furnished, sparkling clean, and modern conveniences and specials touches to ensure your time away on Siesta Key is precious. Ask your agent for property video or contact us today for more information on this wonderful island oasis just steps to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 SARASEA CIRCLE have any available units?
6708 SARASEA CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6708 SARASEA CIRCLE have?
Some of 6708 SARASEA CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 SARASEA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6708 SARASEA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 SARASEA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6708 SARASEA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 6708 SARASEA CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6708 SARASEA CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6708 SARASEA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 SARASEA CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 SARASEA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6708 SARASEA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6708 SARASEA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6708 SARASEA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 SARASEA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6708 SARASEA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6708 SARASEA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6708 SARASEA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
