6708 SARASEA CIRCLE

Siesta Key Vacation Rental- Available Season 2020! Attention serious beach lovers.. paradise has been found at the shores of World-Famous Crescent Beach. Located gulf-side this phenomenal sun-filled ground floor two bedroom vacation home is a treasured jewel located in the highly- sought after private street on Sara Sea Circle. Surrounded within lush tropical gardens, steps to fabulous restaurants, boutiques, and shopping, the conveniences and plethora of activities provide the ultimate island experience for a true quality lifestyle. Enjoy single-story living, an enchanting private beach access and miles of endless beach. Nestled close to the Point of Rocks, your enjoyment extends to fantastic snorkeling, fishing, and shelling. This ground floor two- bedroom two bath beach home is tucked away in an intimate building of just twelve residences providing a friendly neighborhood environment. Open your glass sliders onto your outdoor patio, extend open the pocket screened entry to your front door, and enjoy the island gulf breezes of Siesta Key. Fully turn-key and no need for a car, the island trolley will pick you up right across the street and transport you to your island destination. Enjoy a brand-new kitchen, two full bedrooms, two bathrooms, fully furnished, sparkling clean, and modern conveniences and specials touches to ensure your time away on Siesta Key is precious. Ask your agent for property video or contact us today for more information on this wonderful island oasis just steps to the beach.