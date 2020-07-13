All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:12 PM

6538 PEACOCK ROAD

6538 Peacock Road · (941) 922-4959
Location

6538 Peacock Road, Sarasota County, FL 34242

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
SIESTA KEY! Crescent Beach on Siesta Key is a block from residence. Walk to beach, marina, restaurants, grocery, coffee shop, bank, bike rentals, jet ski, and kayaking rentals. 2 bedrooms, new furnishings, covered parking and a screened in lanai which overlooks canal and private dock. 1 queen bed in the master bedroom and 2 singles the second bedroom. Large flat screened TV and Blue Ray DVD player in living room, Flat screen TV in the bedroom . Central AC throughout, all electric appliances. Ceiling fans in bedrooms, kitchen and lanai. Includes private laundry room with washer and dryer. Beach chairs provided for your use. Fire pit and grill in back yard for outside entertaining. Cable and Internet access included. Off season pays electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6538 PEACOCK ROAD have any available units?
6538 PEACOCK ROAD has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6538 PEACOCK ROAD have?
Some of 6538 PEACOCK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6538 PEACOCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6538 PEACOCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6538 PEACOCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6538 PEACOCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 6538 PEACOCK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6538 PEACOCK ROAD offers parking.
Does 6538 PEACOCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6538 PEACOCK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6538 PEACOCK ROAD have a pool?
No, 6538 PEACOCK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6538 PEACOCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6538 PEACOCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6538 PEACOCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6538 PEACOCK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6538 PEACOCK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6538 PEACOCK ROAD has units with air conditioning.
