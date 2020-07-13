6538 PEACOCK ROAD

Amenities

SIESTA KEY! Crescent Beach on Siesta Key is a block from residence. Walk to beach, marina, restaurants, grocery, coffee shop, bank, bike rentals, jet ski, and kayaking rentals. 2 bedrooms, new furnishings, covered parking and a screened in lanai which overlooks canal and private dock. 1 queen bed in the master bedroom and 2 singles the second bedroom. Large flat screened TV and Blue Ray DVD player in living room, Flat screen TV in the bedroom . Central AC throughout, all electric appliances. Ceiling fans in bedrooms, kitchen and lanai. Includes private laundry room with washer and dryer. Beach chairs provided for your use. Fire pit and grill in back yard for outside entertaining. Cable and Internet access included. Off season pays electric.