6501 Saddle Oak Trail

Annual, turnkey furnished or short term, private, large pool home on 5 acres near I-75. - Annual, turnkey furnished (optional) or short term, pool home on a pond. Private, tranquil oasis in the middle of a 5 acre preserve. This stunning home is flooded with natural light from floor to ceiling windows that bring your view of the lush Florida landscape, inside. Drive into your gated community and then go thru another private gate, to your domain. As you travel down the heavily wooded drive you come to a circular drive way with fountain, in front of a large home, with viewing tower. As you walk thru the oversized double front door with beveled glass, you come into a spacious living area with soaring 20 foot ceilings, custom painted walls, Venetian plaster, double sided, copper plated fireplace, and interesting architectural detailing. The room is massive and opens to the pool, hot tub and screened lanai through disappearing corner glass walls that also lead to the summer kitchen and outdoor dining and seating options. The gourmet kitchen is huge, with solid custom cherry cabinetry, with stained glass accents, and topped with slab granite counters. The master is on the main floor adjacent to the pool, with wonderful garden views. The master bathroom has spa bath with TV, and large walk in shower. Other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor with the media room featuring a fully tricked out wet bar, multiple screens and projection theater screen. There is also a spiral staircase that leads to the viewing tower. A separate, 950 sq feet, one bedroom mother in law suite is available. This magnificent property can be leased short term or seasonally. Seasonal rate is $8500 Dec-April.



