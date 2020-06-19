All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

6501 Saddle Oak Trail

6501 Saddle Oak Trail · (941) 328-8999
Location

6501 Saddle Oak Trail, Sarasota County, FL 34241

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6501 Saddle Oak Trail · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4970 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
pool
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
media room
Annual, turnkey furnished or short term, private, large pool home on 5 acres near I-75. - Annual, turnkey furnished (optional) or short term, pool home on a pond. Private, tranquil oasis in the middle of a 5 acre preserve. This stunning home is flooded with natural light from floor to ceiling windows that bring your view of the lush Florida landscape, inside. Drive into your gated community and then go thru another private gate, to your domain. As you travel down the heavily wooded drive you come to a circular drive way with fountain, in front of a large home, with viewing tower. As you walk thru the oversized double front door with beveled glass, you come into a spacious living area with soaring 20 foot ceilings, custom painted walls, Venetian plaster, double sided, copper plated fireplace, and interesting architectural detailing. The room is massive and opens to the pool, hot tub and screened lanai through disappearing corner glass walls that also lead to the summer kitchen and outdoor dining and seating options. The gourmet kitchen is huge, with solid custom cherry cabinetry, with stained glass accents, and topped with slab granite counters. The master is on the main floor adjacent to the pool, with wonderful garden views. The master bathroom has spa bath with TV, and large walk in shower. Other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor with the media room featuring a fully tricked out wet bar, multiple screens and projection theater screen. There is also a spiral staircase that leads to the viewing tower. A separate, 950 sq feet, one bedroom mother in law suite is available. This magnificent property can be leased short term or seasonally. Seasonal rate is $8500 Dec-April.

(RLNE5154004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 Saddle Oak Trail have any available units?
6501 Saddle Oak Trail has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6501 Saddle Oak Trail have?
Some of 6501 Saddle Oak Trail's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 Saddle Oak Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6501 Saddle Oak Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 Saddle Oak Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6501 Saddle Oak Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6501 Saddle Oak Trail offer parking?
No, 6501 Saddle Oak Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6501 Saddle Oak Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 Saddle Oak Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 Saddle Oak Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6501 Saddle Oak Trail has a pool.
Does 6501 Saddle Oak Trail have accessible units?
No, 6501 Saddle Oak Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 Saddle Oak Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6501 Saddle Oak Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6501 Saddle Oak Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6501 Saddle Oak Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
