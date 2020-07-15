629 Back Nine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

2021 Season Available: JANUARY $3,200/month - 2021 Season Available: JANUARY $3,200/month



(Feb, March, April 2021 have been BOOKED!)



Darling Two bedroom Two Bath Villa in the desirable Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club Community. Pelican Pointe is a community that has it all; residents have access to lifestyle amenities including a clubhouse with bar/grille, restaurant with banquet facilities, fitness center, tennis/pickle ball courts, heated lap pool, social calendar full of activities & events, social club for any interest (think wine, travel, book, gardening, etc.) with a semi-private golf course. This golf course side villa will be completely turn-key furnished and includes a laundry room and Single-car garage. Two full bedrooms along with a screened lanai accessed by the Master bedroom and Living area with formal dining area and a eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and pantry. The Master bedroom provides a queen sized bed, walk-in closet, double sinks and walk-in shower. Available for lease with a three-month minimum rental.



Situated near the heart of Venice, Florida, just south of Sarasota is just minutes away are the shops, restaurants, beaches, biking trails, other cultural venues and medical facilities of Venice Island. Social membership is automatic, with over 30 groups and activities, including tennis, pickle ball, swimming, fitness center, card room, and dining at its Clubhouse, and semi-private golf (membership not required) on 27 holes.



~Included in rent: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Cable TV, Landscaping.

~Annual rental term – Tenant responsible for utilities

~Community: Cable, Clubhouse, Community Hot Tub/Spa, Fitness, Gated Community, Golf Course, Tennis Courts.

~Pets: Not allowed

~Pool: Community

~Association: Approval required

~Paid in full under 90 days, $500 security deposit, $200 clean, plus 12% tax.



