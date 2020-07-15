All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

629 Back Nine Drive

629 Back Nine Drive · (941) 444-6185 ext. 102
Location

629 Back Nine Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34285
Pelican Pointe

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 629 Back Nine Drive - Seasonal · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2021 Season Available: JANUARY $3,200/month - 2021 Season Available: JANUARY $3,200/month

(Feb, March, April 2021 have been BOOKED!)

Darling Two bedroom Two Bath Villa in the desirable Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club Community. Pelican Pointe is a community that has it all; residents have access to lifestyle amenities including a clubhouse with bar/grille, restaurant with banquet facilities, fitness center, tennis/pickle ball courts, heated lap pool, social calendar full of activities & events, social club for any interest (think wine, travel, book, gardening, etc.) with a semi-private golf course. This golf course side villa will be completely turn-key furnished and includes a laundry room and Single-car garage. Two full bedrooms along with a screened lanai accessed by the Master bedroom and Living area with formal dining area and a eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and pantry. The Master bedroom provides a queen sized bed, walk-in closet, double sinks and walk-in shower. Available for lease with a three-month minimum rental.

Situated near the heart of Venice, Florida, just south of Sarasota is just minutes away are the shops, restaurants, beaches, biking trails, other cultural venues and medical facilities of Venice Island. Social membership is automatic, with over 30 groups and activities, including tennis, pickle ball, swimming, fitness center, card room, and dining at its Clubhouse, and semi-private golf (membership not required) on 27 holes.

Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.

~Included in rent: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Cable TV, Landscaping.
~Annual rental term – Tenant responsible for utilities
~Community: Cable, Clubhouse, Community Hot Tub/Spa, Fitness, Gated Community, Golf Course, Tennis Courts.
~Pets: Not allowed
~Pool: Community
~Association: Approval required
~Paid in full under 90 days, $500 security deposit, $200 clean, plus 12% tax.

Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5387194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Back Nine Drive have any available units?
629 Back Nine Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 629 Back Nine Drive have?
Some of 629 Back Nine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Back Nine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
629 Back Nine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Back Nine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 629 Back Nine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 629 Back Nine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 629 Back Nine Drive offers parking.
Does 629 Back Nine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Back Nine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Back Nine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 629 Back Nine Drive has a pool.
Does 629 Back Nine Drive have accessible units?
No, 629 Back Nine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Back Nine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Back Nine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Back Nine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 Back Nine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
