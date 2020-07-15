All apartments in Sarasota County
564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:24 PM

564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE

564 Circlewood Drive · (941) 544-3954
Location

564 Circlewood Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34293

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Q-5 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
game room
Three bedroom two bath detached Villa in active community with two pools, jacuzzi, club house, library, fitness room, game room, many activities to join in if you wish, bingo, cards, socials. Three months up front (first, last 1 month security for annual) upon signing of lease, $100.00 application fee, basic cable provided, however tenant is responsible for electric, water and internet, annual lease preferred, no smoking no pets tenants and visitors. Application approval takes two weeks. Available for occupancy August 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
