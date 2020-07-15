564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Three bedroom two bath detached Villa in active community with two pools, jacuzzi, club house, library, fitness room, game room, many activities to join in if you wish, bingo, cards, socials. Three months up front (first, last 1 month security for annual) upon signing of lease, $100.00 application fee, basic cable provided, however tenant is responsible for electric, water and internet, annual lease preferred, no smoking no pets tenants and visitors. Application approval takes two weeks. Available for occupancy August 1, 2020.