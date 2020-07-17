All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE

5561 Riverbluff Circle · (941) 487-0105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5561 Riverbluff Circle, Sarasota County, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit V-2 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
Fantastic Sarasota Furnished Rental Available. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Carport, and Laundry Room. Great location, marina, in a very active 55 plus community. Only 7 minutes to world famous Siesta Key Beach, 4 miles to Sarasota downtown and 20 minutes to Nokomis Beach. Enjoy the opera, ballet, symphonies, broadway shows, comedy clubs, art galleries and plenty of restaurants and shopping. Quiet and private laid back community with a heated pool, fitness center, library and billiard room. Bonus: Marina with access to the Intercostal waterway and the Gulf of Mexico (Slips must be rented from community owners. This unit does not own a slip.)! Don't let this great rental pass you by, freshly painted, new carpets in living room and master bedroom. Fully Furnished. 1st, Last and Security Required for move in. Must be 55+. Owner will consider a seasonal rental at a higher price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE have any available units?
5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE have?
Some of 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir
Sarasota, FL 34238
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr
Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct
Sarasota, FL 34243
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard
Sarasota County, FL 34240

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity