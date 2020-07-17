5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE

Amenities

Fantastic Sarasota Furnished Rental Available. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Carport, and Laundry Room. Great location, marina, in a very active 55 plus community. Only 7 minutes to world famous Siesta Key Beach, 4 miles to Sarasota downtown and 20 minutes to Nokomis Beach. Enjoy the opera, ballet, symphonies, broadway shows, comedy clubs, art galleries and plenty of restaurants and shopping. Quiet and private laid back community with a heated pool, fitness center, library and billiard room. Bonus: Marina with access to the Intercostal waterway and the Gulf of Mexico (Slips must be rented from community owners. This unit does not own a slip.)! Don't let this great rental pass you by, freshly painted, new carpets in living room and master bedroom. Fully Furnished. 1st, Last and Security Required for move in. Must be 55+. Owner will consider a seasonal rental at a higher price.