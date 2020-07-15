All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:20 AM

549 FALLBROOK DRIVE

549 Fallbrook Drive · (941) 882-2005
Location

549 Fallbrook Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34292

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1841 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
AVAILABLE FOR APRIL, 2020 till Dec. 31, 2020! Call for discounted rates. GOLF MEMBERSHIP & TRAIL FEE COMES WITH THIS HOUSE! UNLIMITED GOLF.......This home has access to TWO POOLs; the neighborhood pool & community pool! FRESHLY DECORATED with mostly new furnishings and all new appliances in this house! Golf cart is included with this home which makes it like having a 2nd car, as this is a golf cart friendly community! This great community is like living in a resort; come join in the many activities offered! Dining events every Fri & Sat. nights, golf leagues for both men & women to join, tennis clinics, men & women's tennis round robins, pickle ball, and a multitude of exercise classes to join at the gym or in the pool (some are extra $). Join the book club, card clubs, Mah Jongg, or take one of the wildlife tours periodically offered by our in-house Naturist, Kate! There is so much to discover in VGCC, from our butterfly garden to the wonders of "Green Lake"! You will want to come back again & again & again! SEASONAL RATE IS $6500/PER MO. or
4+ mos $6000/mo! Looking for a longer term please call to discuss rate! Sorry, NO PETS! Come Live the DREAM in VGCC! RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021, AVAILABLE BEFORE OR AFTER- Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 FALLBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
549 FALLBROOK DRIVE has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 549 FALLBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 549 FALLBROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 FALLBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
549 FALLBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 FALLBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 549 FALLBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 549 FALLBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 549 FALLBROOK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 549 FALLBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 549 FALLBROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 FALLBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 549 FALLBROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 549 FALLBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 549 FALLBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 549 FALLBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 FALLBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 549 FALLBROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 549 FALLBROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
