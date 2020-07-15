549 FALLBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR APRIL, 2020 till Dec. 31, 2020! Call for discounted rates. GOLF MEMBERSHIP & TRAIL FEE COMES WITH THIS HOUSE! UNLIMITED GOLF.......This home has access to TWO POOLs; the neighborhood pool & community pool! FRESHLY DECORATED with mostly new furnishings and all new appliances in this house! Golf cart is included with this home which makes it like having a 2nd car, as this is a golf cart friendly community! This great community is like living in a resort; come join in the many activities offered! Dining events every Fri & Sat. nights, golf leagues for both men & women to join, tennis clinics, men & women's tennis round robins, pickle ball, and a multitude of exercise classes to join at the gym or in the pool (some are extra $). Join the book club, card clubs, Mah Jongg, or take one of the wildlife tours periodically offered by our in-house Naturist, Kate! There is so much to discover in VGCC, from our butterfly garden to the wonders of "Green Lake"! You will want to come back again & again & again! SEASONAL RATE IS $6500/PER MO. or

4+ mos $6000/mo! Looking for a longer term please call to discuss rate! Sorry, NO PETS! Come Live the DREAM in VGCC! RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021, AVAILABLE BEFORE OR AFTER- Call for details.