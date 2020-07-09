5208 HIGHBURY CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

FURNISHED RENTAL IN PALMER RANCH, THE HAMPTONS. Pool home with three bedrooms, den, two baths on a premium 15,177 sq ft lakefront home site. Features include brick paver driveway & walkway, grand entry hall, expansive living room, formal dining area and gourmet kitchen with all brand new stainless steel appliances, with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Master suite offers walk-in closet and private bath with deep garden tub and Roman Shower. Expanded covered/screened lanai with free-form pool. Garage is not included in the rental. Serene lake view and nature preserve. SORRY NO PETS!!! BOOKED DECEMBER 2020