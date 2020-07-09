5208 HIGHBURY CIRCLE

Amenities
FURNISHED RENTAL IN PALMER RANCH, THE HAMPTONS. Pool home with three bedrooms, den, two baths on a premium 15,177 sq ft lakefront home site. Features include brick paver driveway & walkway, grand entry hall, expansive living room, formal dining area and gourmet kitchen with all brand new stainless steel appliances, with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Master suite offers walk-in closet and private bath with deep garden tub and Roman Shower. Expanded covered/screened lanai with free-form pool. Garage is not included in the rental. Serene lake view and nature preserve. SORRY NO PETS!!! BOOKED DECEMBER 2020