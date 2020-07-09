All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

5208 HIGHBURY CIRCLE

5208 Highbury Circle · (941) 807-2241
Location

5208 Highbury Circle, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2162 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FURNISHED RENTAL IN PALMER RANCH, THE HAMPTONS. Pool home with three bedrooms, den, two baths on a premium 15,177 sq ft lakefront home site. Features include brick paver driveway & walkway, grand entry hall, expansive living room, formal dining area and gourmet kitchen with all brand new stainless steel appliances, with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Master suite offers walk-in closet and private bath with deep garden tub and Roman Shower. Expanded covered/screened lanai with free-form pool. Garage is not included in the rental. Serene lake view and nature preserve. SORRY NO PETS!!! BOOKED DECEMBER 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

