5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

AVAILABLE JANUARY-APRIL 2021. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL split floor plan condo rental. Located on the first floor. This unit is tastefully furnished and is equipped with everything you will need to enjoy your vacation. The master bedroom features a king size bed and walk-in closet. The master bath has shower and large tub. Guest bedroom has queen bed and private bath with tub & shower. Serenade on Palmer Ranch is a gated community with clubhouse, pool & spa, tennis court, fitness center and recreation room. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, I-75 and Siesta Key beaches. NO PETS.