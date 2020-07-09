All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:55 AM

5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD

5168 Northridge Road · (941) 600-6878
Location

5168 Northridge Road, Sarasota County, FL 34233

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
AVAILABLE JANUARY-APRIL 2021. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL split floor plan condo rental. Located on the first floor. This unit is tastefully furnished and is equipped with everything you will need to enjoy your vacation. The master bedroom features a king size bed and walk-in closet. The master bath has shower and large tub. Guest bedroom has queen bed and private bath with tub & shower. Serenade on Palmer Ranch is a gated community with clubhouse, pool & spa, tennis court, fitness center and recreation room. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, I-75 and Siesta Key beaches. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
No, 5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD has a pool.
Does 5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
