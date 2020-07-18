4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court yoga

Turtle Rock home available July 1st! Located on a corner lot overlooking the serene Sabal Lake- BRAND NEW Kitchen just installed including: LG Stainless Steele Suite- appliances, granite counter tops, and new cabinets! New granite surface in laundry room – Washer & Dryer included. Brand new interior paint and brand new laminate flooring throughout! This 2/2 has a split plan open layout with spacious den complete with custom built in desk & drawers, perfect for working at home, studying, yoga, hobbies and or your extra guests! Separate sunny eat in kitchen including sit down bar. Formal separate dining room is elegant and bright with custom built in sideboard. Tray ceilings, recessed lighting and crown molding give this home a well-appointed feel. Family room spills off of the kitchen and there is a bonus room with built in shelving for you entertainment center and collections. Pool and spa over look lake, protected and covered by screened lanai and patio. Master suite is extra large giving you the option to have sitting area, library, TV, and or office. Soak tub, double sinks, walk in shower complete the master bath. Additional refrigerator located in attached 2-car garage. Turtle Rock is donned one of the best-gated communities in Palmer Ranch. Amenities include: clubhouse, tennis, and basketball, play ground and pool. You are walking distance to the legacy trail – minutes form spectacular Siesta Beach, convenient shopping, great variety of restaurants and entertainment. Home warranty included as well as pest control, lawn maintenance, pool cleaning and maintenance and all community fees. Welcome Home!