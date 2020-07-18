All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:08 AM

4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE

4853 Sabal Lake Circle · (941) 356-6077
Location

4853 Sabal Lake Circle, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2035 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
Turtle Rock home available July 1st! Located on a corner lot overlooking the serene Sabal Lake- BRAND NEW Kitchen just installed including: LG Stainless Steele Suite- appliances, granite counter tops, and new cabinets! New granite surface in laundry room – Washer & Dryer included. Brand new interior paint and brand new laminate flooring throughout! This 2/2 has a split plan open layout with spacious den complete with custom built in desk & drawers, perfect for working at home, studying, yoga, hobbies and or your extra guests! Separate sunny eat in kitchen including sit down bar. Formal separate dining room is elegant and bright with custom built in sideboard. Tray ceilings, recessed lighting and crown molding give this home a well-appointed feel. Family room spills off of the kitchen and there is a bonus room with built in shelving for you entertainment center and collections. Pool and spa over look lake, protected and covered by screened lanai and patio. Master suite is extra large giving you the option to have sitting area, library, TV, and or office. Soak tub, double sinks, walk in shower complete the master bath. Additional refrigerator located in attached 2-car garage. Turtle Rock is donned one of the best-gated communities in Palmer Ranch. Amenities include: clubhouse, tennis, and basketball, play ground and pool. You are walking distance to the legacy trail – minutes form spectacular Siesta Beach, convenient shopping, great variety of restaurants and entertainment. Home warranty included as well as pest control, lawn maintenance, pool cleaning and maintenance and all community fees. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
