Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:24 AM

3708 SANDSPUR LANE

3708 Sandspur Lane · (941) 953-6000
Location

3708 Sandspur Lane, Sarasota County, FL 34275

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Cute "Seagrape Cottage" available for a relaxing stay on Casey Key. Nestled in the center of the key just steps away from a private beach easement for solitude on the beach. Also steps away from a private path to a dock on the bay for fishing or relaxing. Screened porch with dining table, flat screen televisions in Living Room and Master Bedroom, wi-fi included. This small cottage is attached to another house which is rented separately. Queen sized bed in Master Bedroom, two twin beds in second bedroom. Available in the summer rate is $4,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 SANDSPUR LANE have any available units?
3708 SANDSPUR LANE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3708 SANDSPUR LANE have?
Some of 3708 SANDSPUR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 SANDSPUR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3708 SANDSPUR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 SANDSPUR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3708 SANDSPUR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 3708 SANDSPUR LANE offer parking?
No, 3708 SANDSPUR LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3708 SANDSPUR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3708 SANDSPUR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 SANDSPUR LANE have a pool?
No, 3708 SANDSPUR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3708 SANDSPUR LANE have accessible units?
No, 3708 SANDSPUR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 SANDSPUR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3708 SANDSPUR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3708 SANDSPUR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3708 SANDSPUR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
