Sarasota County, FL
3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE

3661 Parkridge Cir · (941) 539-3467
Location

3661 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL 34243

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9-104 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1954 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gated Community, Pond View, spacious Three Bedroom, Two and one half bath town house with one car garage. The first floor living area features kitchen with granite counter top, wood cabinets and breakfast area, living room with comfortable sofas and easy arm chair, dinning room and a screened lanai. The master has King bed, walk in closet and ensuite bathroom, with dual sinks. The second bedroom offer a queen bed, the third bedroom/office has sleep sofa. The community offers heated pool. Walking distance plaza with movie theater, market and several restaurants. Minutes to University Town Center, with the best shops, I-75, Benderson Rowing Park, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, and the best beaches in the world.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
