3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Gated Community, Pond View, spacious Three Bedroom, Two and one half bath town house with one car garage. The first floor living area features kitchen with granite counter top, wood cabinets and breakfast area, living room with comfortable sofas and easy arm chair, dinning room and a screened lanai. The master has King bed, walk in closet and ensuite bathroom, with dual sinks. The second bedroom offer a queen bed, the third bedroom/office has sleep sofa. The community offers heated pool. Walking distance plaza with movie theater, market and several restaurants. Minutes to University Town Center, with the best shops, I-75, Benderson Rowing Park, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, and the best beaches in the world.