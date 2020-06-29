All apartments in Sarasota County
3627 YELLOW PINE COURT
3627 YELLOW PINE COURT

3627 Yellow Pine Court · (941) 650-0258
Location

3627 Yellow Pine Court, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 145 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
tennis court
Unit is also for sale. Owners will rent yearly or short term. Includes Utilities up to $200 (anything over renter pays)

Perfect for permanent resident or investment! Rare WEEKLY RENTALS in this WELL FUNDED sought after COMMUNITY. TURNKEY FURNISHED 2/2 situated on a cul-de-sac next to tennis court and across the street from Community Pool! (Comes included with every renter necessity ie high chair, extra beds, beach and pool toys, tennis rackets ...) EXCEPTIONAL RENTAL HISTORY AND RENTED THROUGH MAY. Instant income $$$ HOME WARRANTY INCLUDED! This meticulous unit offers oversized master, spacious floor plan, open kitchen with pass through and eat in kitchen with screened patio. NEW CARPET IN MASTER, Bedding and window treatments. Enjoy the private wooded view and convenience to all of the amenities including tennis, HEATED POOL, clubhouse, BBQ, and NEW Putting Green. Dues include MAINTENANCE FREE GROUNDS and exterior, pest control, ROOF, cable etc… 15 minutes to world famous SIESTA KEY BEACH! Minutes to Westfield Mall and restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3627 YELLOW PINE COURT have any available units?
3627 YELLOW PINE COURT has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3627 YELLOW PINE COURT have?
Some of 3627 YELLOW PINE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3627 YELLOW PINE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3627 YELLOW PINE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3627 YELLOW PINE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3627 YELLOW PINE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 3627 YELLOW PINE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3627 YELLOW PINE COURT offers parking.
Does 3627 YELLOW PINE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3627 YELLOW PINE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3627 YELLOW PINE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3627 YELLOW PINE COURT has a pool.
Does 3627 YELLOW PINE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3627 YELLOW PINE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3627 YELLOW PINE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3627 YELLOW PINE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3627 YELLOW PINE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3627 YELLOW PINE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
