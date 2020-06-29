3627 YELLOW PINE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool putting green bbq/grill tennis court

Unit is also for sale. Owners will rent yearly or short term. Includes Utilities up to $200 (anything over renter pays)



Perfect for permanent resident or investment! Rare WEEKLY RENTALS in this WELL FUNDED sought after COMMUNITY. TURNKEY FURNISHED 2/2 situated on a cul-de-sac next to tennis court and across the street from Community Pool! (Comes included with every renter necessity ie high chair, extra beds, beach and pool toys, tennis rackets ...) EXCEPTIONAL RENTAL HISTORY AND RENTED THROUGH MAY. Instant income $$$ HOME WARRANTY INCLUDED! This meticulous unit offers oversized master, spacious floor plan, open kitchen with pass through and eat in kitchen with screened patio. NEW CARPET IN MASTER, Bedding and window treatments. Enjoy the private wooded view and convenience to all of the amenities including tennis, HEATED POOL, clubhouse, BBQ, and NEW Putting Green. Dues include MAINTENANCE FREE GROUNDS and exterior, pest control, ROOF, cable etc… 15 minutes to world famous SIESTA KEY BEACH! Minutes to Westfield Mall and restaurants and more.