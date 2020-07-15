3434 CASEY KEY ROAD

Amenities

Fabulous Gulf to Bay property on beautiful Casey Key, one of the most unusual keys on the West Coast of Florida. Immaculately kept three bedroom home with a dock on the bayside of Casey Key. Cabana across the street overlooks the Gulf of Mexico. Beautiful views from the living room across the pool to the bay. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Master bedroom has a king, first guest bedroom has a king and second guest bedroom has twins. Master bathroom has a tub and shower, 2nd bathroom has a shower only and the 3rd bathroom has a tub. The rent is $15,000 a month for season which is December 1- April 30. $8,000 per month off season months May 1 through November 31. CASEY KEY, GULF TO BAY, BEACH, VENICE, SARASOTA