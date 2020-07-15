All apartments in Sarasota County
3434 CASEY KEY ROAD
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:01 AM

3434 CASEY KEY ROAD

3434 Casey Key Road · (941) 953-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3434 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL 34275

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2753 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous Gulf to Bay property on beautiful Casey Key, one of the most unusual keys on the West Coast of Florida. Immaculately kept three bedroom home with a dock on the bayside of Casey Key. Cabana across the street overlooks the Gulf of Mexico. Beautiful views from the living room across the pool to the bay. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Master bedroom has a king, first guest bedroom has a king and second guest bedroom has twins. Master bathroom has a tub and shower, 2nd bathroom has a shower only and the 3rd bathroom has a tub. The rent is $15,000 a month for season which is December 1- April 30. $8,000 per month off season months May 1 through November 31. CASEY KEY, GULF TO BAY, BEACH, VENICE, SARASOTA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 CASEY KEY ROAD have any available units?
3434 CASEY KEY ROAD has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3434 CASEY KEY ROAD have?
Some of 3434 CASEY KEY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3434 CASEY KEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3434 CASEY KEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 CASEY KEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3434 CASEY KEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 3434 CASEY KEY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3434 CASEY KEY ROAD offers parking.
Does 3434 CASEY KEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3434 CASEY KEY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 CASEY KEY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3434 CASEY KEY ROAD has a pool.
Does 3434 CASEY KEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3434 CASEY KEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 CASEY KEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3434 CASEY KEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3434 CASEY KEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3434 CASEY KEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
