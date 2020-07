Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Get away to the privacy of the Casey Key beach, and an unusual artist's retreat nestled right on the sand dunes. Master suite is on the second floor with views south down the beach and direct across the Gulf of Mexico. This Master Bedroom features his and hers bathrooms. On the main living area there is a second bedroom and office with a pull out bed. Available for summer and fall months only. Owner does not allow pets.