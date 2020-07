Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest suite

Gorgeous home on the bayside of Casey Key, short walk to the private beach on pristine sands with views across the Gulf of Mexico. Nestled behind a wall and double gates, there is a circular driveway with garages hidden around the side of the house. This house was recently remodeled and refurnished and is available for rent. Mother-in-law or guest suite is on the first level with a large recreation room. The living area is up the stairs on the first floor it features a gourmet kitchen and large bar area before the family room, with a balcony overlooking the pool. dock and bay. Private dining room and the formal living room has views west towards the Gulf of Mexico. This house is exquisite and features a large master suite with a king sized bed and private bathroom. There are also two other bedrooms on this floor. CASEY KEY/ BEACH/ VENICE/ SARASOTA/ RENTAL