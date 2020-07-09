All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:59 AM

27345 DRIVER LANE

27345 Driver Lane · (941) 830-6369
Location

27345 Driver Lane, Sarasota County, FL 34223

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2298 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This fully upgraded Three Bed/Two and a Half Bath Neal Home is ready for you. Quit worrying about snow and find your perfect swing! Park in the oversized Garage, relax in your heated pool and play around the the Luxurious Boca Royale Golf & Country Club! Boca has a very active community and lots to offer whether you want to go for a bike ride, play tennis golf or many others, enjoy the fitness programs, or dine in style. The open feel, high ceilings, crown moulding, fans, stone countertops, gas stove, an awning that covers the pool. You'll want to stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27345 DRIVER LANE have any available units?
27345 DRIVER LANE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27345 DRIVER LANE have?
Some of 27345 DRIVER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27345 DRIVER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
27345 DRIVER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27345 DRIVER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 27345 DRIVER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 27345 DRIVER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 27345 DRIVER LANE offers parking.
Does 27345 DRIVER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27345 DRIVER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27345 DRIVER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 27345 DRIVER LANE has a pool.
Does 27345 DRIVER LANE have accessible units?
No, 27345 DRIVER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 27345 DRIVER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27345 DRIVER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 27345 DRIVER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27345 DRIVER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
