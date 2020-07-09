27345 DRIVER LANE

Amenities

This fully upgraded Three Bed/Two and a Half Bath Neal Home is ready for you. Quit worrying about snow and find your perfect swing! Park in the oversized Garage, relax in your heated pool and play around the the Luxurious Boca Royale Golf & Country Club! Boca has a very active community and lots to offer whether you want to go for a bike ride, play tennis golf or many others, enjoy the fitness programs, or dine in style. The open feel, high ceilings, crown moulding, fans, stone countertops, gas stove, an awning that covers the pool. You'll want to stay!