23437 AWABUKI DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

23437 AWABUKI DRIVE

23437 Awabuki Drive · (727) 386-2684
Location

23437 Awabuki Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34293
Sarasota National

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,999

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1852 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Newly built first floor carriage home, in Sarasota National. This unit boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus a den with a sleeper sofa. Full laundry room and security system are added bonuses! This open floor plan allows you to entertain with ease! Expansive lanai with full lake views and magnificent sunsets! Upscale amenities including a resort style pool, fitness center, tiki bar, tennis courts, numerous restaurants, and complimentary coffee in the cafe. Transferable Golf & Amenities membership for $200.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23437 AWABUKI DRIVE have any available units?
23437 AWABUKI DRIVE has a unit available for $4,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23437 AWABUKI DRIVE have?
Some of 23437 AWABUKI DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23437 AWABUKI DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
23437 AWABUKI DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23437 AWABUKI DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 23437 AWABUKI DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 23437 AWABUKI DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 23437 AWABUKI DRIVE offers parking.
Does 23437 AWABUKI DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23437 AWABUKI DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23437 AWABUKI DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 23437 AWABUKI DRIVE has a pool.
Does 23437 AWABUKI DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 23437 AWABUKI DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 23437 AWABUKI DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23437 AWABUKI DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23437 AWABUKI DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23437 AWABUKI DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
