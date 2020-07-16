23437 AWABUKI DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Newly built first floor carriage home, in Sarasota National. This unit boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus a den with a sleeper sofa. Full laundry room and security system are added bonuses! This open floor plan allows you to entertain with ease! Expansive lanai with full lake views and magnificent sunsets! Upscale amenities including a resort style pool, fitness center, tiki bar, tennis courts, numerous restaurants, and complimentary coffee in the cafe. Transferable Golf & Amenities membership for $200.00.