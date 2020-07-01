All apartments in Sarasota County
Sarasota County, FL
1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:41 PM

1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET

1601 Southwood Street · (888) 534-1116
Location

1601 Southwood Street, Sarasota County, FL 34231

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1601 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
GROUND FLOOR END UNIT at BAYWOOD COLONY in Sarasota just minutes from the sugary sandy beaches of Siesta Key, beautifully updated vacation condo, kitchen has new cabinets and granite countertops, updated appliances, and utility closet with washer and dryer. The glassed and screened lanai is open to the living room and can serve as year-round living space, master bedroom with walk-in closet and beautifully updated en-suite. The tree-lined street serves very little traffic and is an excellent walking and biking area. The close intimate neighborhood boasts a heated pool and tennis court. The location offers quick access to beaches, shops, and restaurants and is just south of Phillippi Estate Park where you can enjoy wide open green space, rose gardens, walking trails, kayak launch, fishing pier, and playground. Call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET have any available units?
1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET have?
Some of 1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET offer parking?
No, 1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET has a pool.
Does 1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
