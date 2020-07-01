1601 SOUTHWOOD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

GROUND FLOOR END UNIT at BAYWOOD COLONY in Sarasota just minutes from the sugary sandy beaches of Siesta Key, beautifully updated vacation condo, kitchen has new cabinets and granite countertops, updated appliances, and utility closet with washer and dryer. The glassed and screened lanai is open to the living room and can serve as year-round living space, master bedroom with walk-in closet and beautifully updated en-suite. The tree-lined street serves very little traffic and is an excellent walking and biking area. The close intimate neighborhood boasts a heated pool and tennis court. The location offers quick access to beaches, shops, and restaurants and is just south of Phillippi Estate Park where you can enjoy wide open green space, rose gardens, walking trails, kayak launch, fishing pier, and playground. Call for more information.