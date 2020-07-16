All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:45 AM

11702 ANHINGA AVENUE

11702 Anhinga Avenue · (941) 953-6000
Location

11702 Anhinga Avenue, Sarasota County, FL 34292

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
key fob access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
Located in the stunning gated community of Stoneybrook at Venice. This seasonal rental puts residents in the ideal location to take advantage of nature, beaches, shopping, dining and culture. This family friendly home offers resort style living at its best. Beautifully furnished and professionally decorated, this home features four bedrooms, including 1 King, 1 queen, 2 twins that can joined to form another king and 1 queen sofa bed in the office/bedroom provide plenty of room for the entire family. Three full sized bathrooms include a walk in shower in the master with a soaking tub and double sinks. The open concept living area presents a large, fully equipped kitchen with island, granite countertops and breakfast bar and offers sightlines to the beautiful living room, dining room and private furnished lanai/bbq area. This Smart home includes a NEST doorbell, Honeywell thermostat, keyless entry and Google Home Hub. This home rents for a minimum of 30 days with rates of $5,000 Jan-March, $3,000 April - Sept and $4,000 Oct-Dec.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE have any available units?
11702 ANHINGA AVENUE has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE have?
Some of 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11702 ANHINGA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11702 ANHINGA AVENUE?
Add a Message
