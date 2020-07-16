11702 ANHINGA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage bbq/grill key fob access

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage key fob access

Located in the stunning gated community of Stoneybrook at Venice. This seasonal rental puts residents in the ideal location to take advantage of nature, beaches, shopping, dining and culture. This family friendly home offers resort style living at its best. Beautifully furnished and professionally decorated, this home features four bedrooms, including 1 King, 1 queen, 2 twins that can joined to form another king and 1 queen sofa bed in the office/bedroom provide plenty of room for the entire family. Three full sized bathrooms include a walk in shower in the master with a soaking tub and double sinks. The open concept living area presents a large, fully equipped kitchen with island, granite countertops and breakfast bar and offers sightlines to the beautiful living room, dining room and private furnished lanai/bbq area. This Smart home includes a NEST doorbell, Honeywell thermostat, keyless entry and Google Home Hub. This home rents for a minimum of 30 days with rates of $5,000 Jan-March, $3,000 April - Sept and $4,000 Oct-Dec.