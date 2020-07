Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils microwave furnished range oven

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious furnished Apartment w/UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 308664



Looking to be close to the beaches, Amish Resturants then this is the apartment for you. Looking to place someone 55 plus in this great furnished apartment located in the amish community in Pinecraft. This updated apartment comes completely furnished and includes your water and electric all you need to do is move in. Great 55 plus community park. If you have any questions or would like to setup a time to view property please contact Linda at 330-464-4071

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1110-kaufman-ave-sarasota-fl-unit-4/308664

Property Id 308664



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5940554)