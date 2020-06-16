All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 417 W 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
417 W 6th Street
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

417 W 6th Street

417 W 6th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

417 W 6th St, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Victorian Style 2-story home in the heart of Sanford Available Now! - This property is full of personality and character and ready for you and your family to call Home! Carpet thought out, and tile in the wet areas, this two-story home features a separate living room and dining room with a bar that opens to the kitchen with plenty of storage space and upgraded backspash. Separate laundry room with cabinet space. Ceiling fans in each room to save on electricity. New carpet installed downstairs. Mature landscaping and Large Fenced in yard perfect for BBQs and family gatherings. Conveniently located a couple of blocks away from local dog parks and scenic parks, downtown Sanford which offers great restaurants, shopping, the beautiful Lake Monroe, Sanford's River Walk, Sanford Marina Boat Ramp, Zoo, Amtrak Auto Train, major roads and all of the City of Sanford has to offer! For 1400.00/mo this property is a home run and wont last long on the market so apply Today! Apply online at www.stonebridgepmg.com or call to schedule a showing appointment.

(RLNE4645599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 W 6th Street have any available units?
417 W 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 417 W 6th Street have?
Some of 417 W 6th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 W 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 W 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 W 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 W 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 417 W 6th Street offer parking?
No, 417 W 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 417 W 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 W 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 W 6th Street have a pool?
No, 417 W 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 W 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 417 W 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 W 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 W 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 W 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 W 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Apartments with ParkingSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology