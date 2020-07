Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Upgraded 2/2.5 townhome, granite kitchen countertops, tile in the kitchen, bath and foyer, high-grade wood laminate in dining and living room. Two-story townhome with two master suites upstairs. The living room opens to a covered lanai with a fountain and pond view. In a gated community with a community pool. Near everything and easy access to 17/92, I-4, 417, and the Greenway. Association approval required which can take 5-10 days.