Sanford, FL
1750 Travertine Terrace
1750 Travertine Terrace

1750 Travertine Terrace · (407) 807-6077
Location

1750 Travertine Terrace, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,699

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 CG Townhome located in Sanford, known for great schools and recreation. Carpet in living and bedrooms, Tile in wet areas. Kitchen is well appointed and open. Split floor plan. Property is located in a gated community with community pool access. Easy access to highways such as I 4, 46A and SR 417. Minutes away from excellent restaurants, fine dining, shops, and the Sanford Mall. Property will not last long. Call today for a showing!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Travertine Terrace have any available units?
1750 Travertine Terrace has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1750 Travertine Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Travertine Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Travertine Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1750 Travertine Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1750 Travertine Terrace offer parking?
No, 1750 Travertine Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1750 Travertine Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 Travertine Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Travertine Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1750 Travertine Terrace has a pool.
Does 1750 Travertine Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1750 Travertine Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Travertine Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 Travertine Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 Travertine Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1750 Travertine Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
