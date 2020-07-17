1750 Travertine Terrace

Amenities

3 Bed 2 Bath 2 CG Townhome located in Sanford, known for great schools and recreation. Carpet in living and bedrooms, Tile in wet areas. Kitchen is well appointed and open. Split floor plan. Property is located in a gated community with community pool access. Easy access to highways such as I 4, 46A and SR 417. Minutes away from excellent restaurants, fine dining, shops, and the Sanford Mall. Property will not last long. Call today for a showing!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.