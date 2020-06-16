All apartments in Sanford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1312 CYPRESS AVE

1312 Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Cypress Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Cute Sanford Bungalow for Rent -
Adorable freshly painted bungalow in downtown Sanford for rent. The property has three bedrooms and a converted garage that could be used as an additional living or storage space, all bedroom have ceiling fans including the conversion. Great space and floor plan with fresh laminate flooring and updated interior paint colors. The property has one full bathroom very conveniently located in the center of the house for all occupants and the master has a 1/2 bath on-suite. There is a large living room with high ceilings in the front with plenty of natural light. Washer and Dryer hook up are also available in the large laundry room with access to the huge back yard as well. Great location at a great price give us a call today!

Kyle Petteway
Exit Real Estate Results
407-461-9141

(RLNE4423459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 CYPRESS AVE have any available units?
1312 CYPRESS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1312 CYPRESS AVE have?
Some of 1312 CYPRESS AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 CYPRESS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1312 CYPRESS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 CYPRESS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1312 CYPRESS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1312 CYPRESS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1312 CYPRESS AVE offers parking.
Does 1312 CYPRESS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 CYPRESS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 CYPRESS AVE have a pool?
No, 1312 CYPRESS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1312 CYPRESS AVE have accessible units?
No, 1312 CYPRESS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 CYPRESS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 CYPRESS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 CYPRESS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 CYPRESS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
