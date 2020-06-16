1312 CYPRESS AVE

Amenities

Cute Sanford Bungalow for Rent -

Adorable freshly painted bungalow in downtown Sanford for rent. The property has three bedrooms and a converted garage that could be used as an additional living or storage space, all bedroom have ceiling fans including the conversion. Great space and floor plan with fresh laminate flooring and updated interior paint colors. The property has one full bathroom very conveniently located in the center of the house for all occupants and the master has a 1/2 bath on-suite. There is a large living room with high ceilings in the front with plenty of natural light. Washer and Dryer hook up are also available in the large laundry room with access to the huge back yard as well. Great location at a great price give us a call today!



Kyle Petteway

Exit Real Estate Results

407-461-9141



