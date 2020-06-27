117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Stunning 4 bedroom split floorplan located in the much sought after access-controlled community of Venetian Bay! Across from Lake Monroe, close to our bustling historic downtown Sanford, near employment centers and access to many major highways! Master bedroom has a huge en suite bath with soaking tub and separate shower, walk in closets and 3 well appointed bedrooms offering the residents the utmost in privacy.



This low maintenance home boasts tile and laminate flooring throughout, you will love coming home to this great layout. With almost 2000 square feet of living space, large fenced in yard, large screened in porch, pest control, lawn service and washer/dryer included, this home is priced to rent quickly!



GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please inquire about our application criteria and fees. This home is pet friendly and all pets, including ESA and service, should apply through our third party screener, we will be happy to provide the link. Proof of renter's insurance is required. A portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.