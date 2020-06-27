All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE

117 Venetian Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

117 Venetian Bay Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunning 4 bedroom split floorplan located in the much sought after access-controlled community of Venetian Bay! Across from Lake Monroe, close to our bustling historic downtown Sanford, near employment centers and access to many major highways! Master bedroom has a huge en suite bath with soaking tub and separate shower, walk in closets and 3 well appointed bedrooms offering the residents the utmost in privacy.

This low maintenance home boasts tile and laminate flooring throughout, you will love coming home to this great layout. With almost 2000 square feet of living space, large fenced in yard, large screened in porch, pest control, lawn service and washer/dryer included, this home is priced to rent quickly!

GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please inquire about our application criteria and fees. This home is pet friendly and all pets, including ESA and service, should apply through our third party screener, we will be happy to provide the link. Proof of renter's insurance is required. A portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 117 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology