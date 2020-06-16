All apartments in Sanford
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

1005 Hickory Ave

1005 Hickory Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Hickory Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
SANFORD 4 BEDR /2 BATH RENOVATED - Property Id: 254022

Welcome Home!! Beautiful updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath and carport. Very close to the Historic Downtown Sanford and Lake Monroe. Features new architectural roof, new AC units, new kitchen cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Travestino backsplash. New light fixtures, Italian ceramic and tile floors. Fresh paint inside and out. Fenced backyard to enjoy with your family and friends. Close to great schools, shopping, fine restaurants and Sanford Airport. A Must See!! SECTION 8 WELCOME!!! 918-928-7453
Property Id 254022

(RLNE5777016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Hickory Ave have any available units?
1005 Hickory Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1005 Hickory Ave have?
Some of 1005 Hickory Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Hickory Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Hickory Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Hickory Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Hickory Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Hickory Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Hickory Ave offers parking.
Does 1005 Hickory Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Hickory Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Hickory Ave have a pool?
No, 1005 Hickory Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Hickory Ave have accessible units?
No, 1005 Hickory Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Hickory Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Hickory Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Hickory Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1005 Hickory Ave has units with air conditioning.

