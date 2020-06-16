1005 Hickory Ave

Amenities
SANFORD 4 BEDR /2 BATH RENOVATED - Property Id: 254022
Welcome Home!! Beautiful updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath and carport. Very close to the Historic Downtown Sanford and Lake Monroe. Features new architectural roof, new AC units, new kitchen cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Travestino backsplash. New light fixtures, Italian ceramic and tile floors. Fresh paint inside and out. Fenced backyard to enjoy with your family and friends. Close to great schools, shopping, fine restaurants and Sanford Airport. A Must See!! SECTION 8 WELCOME!!! 918-928-7453
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254022
