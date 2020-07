1983 Rutgers Place

Amenities

SPRUCE CREEK FLY-IN 24/7 GATED COMMUNITY. OUTSTANDING 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH FAIRWAY CHASE VILLA ON THE GOLF COURSE. MAIN MASTER SUITE IS DOWNSTAIRS WITH SEPARATE DRESSING AREA, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET & BATH. UPSTAIRS ARE TWO LARGE EN-SUITE BEDROOMS, ONE OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE. THE KITCHEN IS WELL APPOINTED WITH LOTS OF STORAGE, FULL APPLIANCE PACKAGE & PANTRY. FEATURES OF THE UNIT INCLUDE: ALL NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT, INTERCOM, SECURITY SYSTEM, CENTRAL VACUUM, INSIDE LAUNDRY PLUS OVER-SIZED 2 CAR GARAGE. COMMUNITY POOL & RESTROOMS ARE LOCATED ACROSS THE STREET.