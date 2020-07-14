1920 Whisperwood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in the sought after gated fly-in community of Spruce Creek Fly-IN! Open floor plan makes this lovely unit feel so spacious and also has a wood burning fireplace. Out back you can enjoy a large screened in porch. Pets considered with non refundable pet fee. No Smoking.