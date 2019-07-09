907 WOODBRIDGE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

In this fantastic Safety Harbor location you will find a spacious townhome which features three bedrooms plus a bonus room/loft 2 and one half bathrooms, plus an attached garage. This townhome is extra special with its PVC fenced backyard that includes a covered lanai, a patio area made of several patio stones in a classic grid pattern, plus a real grass yard! This location offers very easy access to Clearwater, Tampa, St Petersburg and the Veterans Expressway. Park your car or bicycles in the attached garage and have plenty of space in the paver laid driveway for your family, friends and colleagues to visit. Great location when you have guests flying into town for a visit or are you headed out of town yourself; then enjoy the convenience of the provided lawn care and head to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport about 16 minutes away or head across the Courtney Campbell Causeway to Tampa International Airport just 22 minutes away. Love the town you live in and enjoy the many shops and restaurants within biking distance. Let the healing waters flow as you visit nearby Safety Harbor Resort and Spa with an amazing 22 acres on the west side of Tampa Bay and just minutes away from your new home in paradise. Rejuvenate your life with a new place to call home and enjoy the many places Florida has to offer. Call Now!