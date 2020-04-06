All apartments in Safety Harbor
Safety Harbor, FL
85 7TH STREET N
85 7TH STREET N

85 7th Street North · No Longer Available
Safety Harbor
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Furnished Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

85 7th Street North, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Down Town Safety Harbor Nightly & Monthly AIR-BNB Rental. Freshly updated and Newly furnished this 3 Bed 2 bath will not Disappoint you Just a few blocks to the water front of Tampa Bay and water front parks and activities of Safety Harbor.. private back yard, Large Master suite, separate Dining area. and please check back because we are not done upgrading yet! permits are being pulled for a complete new Paver driveway and paver patio! to be installed before mid February this property is walking distance to downtown activities & Safety Harbor resort and Spa, approximately 7 minute drive to the causeway Beaches, and only 25 minute drive to Americas number one rated beach "Clear water Beach!' this is a new listing with a wide open calendar so book your trips and weddings now!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 7TH STREET N have any available units?
85 7TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 85 7TH STREET N have?
Some of 85 7TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 7TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
85 7TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 7TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 85 7TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 85 7TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 85 7TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 85 7TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 7TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 7TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 85 7TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 85 7TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 85 7TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 85 7TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 7TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 7TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 7TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
