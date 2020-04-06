85 7TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Down Town Safety Harbor Nightly & Monthly AIR-BNB Rental. Freshly updated and Newly furnished this 3 Bed 2 bath will not Disappoint you Just a few blocks to the water front of Tampa Bay and water front parks and activities of Safety Harbor.. private back yard, Large Master suite, separate Dining area. and please check back because we are not done upgrading yet! permits are being pulled for a complete new Paver driveway and paver patio! to be installed before mid February this property is walking distance to downtown activities & Safety Harbor resort and Spa, approximately 7 minute drive to the causeway Beaches, and only 25 minute drive to Americas number one rated beach "Clear water Beach!' this is a new listing with a wide open calendar so book your trips and weddings now!.