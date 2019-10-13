All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 475 2nd St N B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
475 2nd St N B
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

475 2nd St N B

475 2nd Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

475 2nd Street North, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Charming Downtown Safety Harbor Unit. - Property Id: 155310

Unbelievable Location! New York style living in downtown Safety Harbor. Walk to all the restaurants and shops in the booming, eclectic waterfront town. Adorable living located 1 block off of Main Street and the local farmers market. Directly across from the downtown Historic district and some of the fabulous restaurants in Safety Harbor and Pinellas County. Blocks away from the elementary and middle schools. Less than 5 blocks from the water and the Safety Harbor Spa. 2 bed, 1 bath charming place. Outdoor patio area under a gorgeous oak tree, sit and relax and watch as the charming town comes to life with the many activities throughout the year, 3rd Friday events, Harbor Sounds, and many festivals . Designer updated. Updated appliances, indoor washer/dryer. Granite counter tops with designer touches. 15-20 minutes to Tampa Airport, 10 min. to St. Pete Airport, 15-20 min to beaches. Long term & short term leases avail. Pets allowed but must be pre approved. Tenant occupied. Avail 9/30.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155310p
Property Id 155310

(RLNE5147615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 2nd St N B have any available units?
475 2nd St N B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 475 2nd St N B have?
Some of 475 2nd St N B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 2nd St N B currently offering any rent specials?
475 2nd St N B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 2nd St N B pet-friendly?
Yes, 475 2nd St N B is pet friendly.
Does 475 2nd St N B offer parking?
No, 475 2nd St N B does not offer parking.
Does 475 2nd St N B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 2nd St N B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 2nd St N B have a pool?
No, 475 2nd St N B does not have a pool.
Does 475 2nd St N B have accessible units?
No, 475 2nd St N B does not have accessible units.
Does 475 2nd St N B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 2nd St N B has units with dishwashers.
Does 475 2nd St N B have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 2nd St N B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Pool
Safety Harbor Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FL
Belleair, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg