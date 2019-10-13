475 2nd St N B

Amenities

Unbelievable Location! New York style living in downtown Safety Harbor. Walk to all the restaurants and shops in the booming, eclectic waterfront town. Adorable living located 1 block off of Main Street and the local farmers market. Directly across from the downtown Historic district and some of the fabulous restaurants in Safety Harbor and Pinellas County. Blocks away from the elementary and middle schools. Less than 5 blocks from the water and the Safety Harbor Spa. 2 bed, 1 bath charming place. Outdoor patio area under a gorgeous oak tree, sit and relax and watch as the charming town comes to life with the many activities throughout the year, 3rd Friday events, Harbor Sounds, and many festivals . Designer updated. Updated appliances, indoor washer/dryer. Granite counter tops with designer touches. 15-20 minutes to Tampa Airport, 10 min. to St. Pete Airport, 15-20 min to beaches. Long term & short term leases avail. Pets allowed but must be pre approved. Tenant occupied. Avail 9/30.

