All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 321 PARKSIDE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
321 PARKSIDE LANE
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

321 PARKSIDE LANE

321 Parkside Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

321 Parkside Lane, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Location, location, location...rare rental opportunity in the coveted Phillippe Bay Townhomes neighborhood of Safety Harbor. Beautiful townhome with master bedroom and master bath on main floor. Second bedroom, bath and loft on second floor. Privacy is assured. Plenty of closet and storage space throughout. Kitchen equipped with breakfast bar and new washer and dryer in laundry closet. Open floor plan gives you a cozy wood-burning fireplace in the living room and spacious dining room. One-car unattached garage can be used for storage or vehicle with plenty of room for additional two cars in driveway. Garage has new garage door opener and plenty of storage space within as well as, an outdoor storage space. Screened wood-deck lanai with grill overlooking a spacious, fenced yard. Comfortable loft on second floor can easily be used as an office/work space. Walk or bike to downtown Safety Harbor where you'll find unique restaurants and shoppes. Just a little over a mile from the Safety Harbor Spa and Safety Harbor Pier. Available for immediate occupancy.
***Hurry, this beauty won't last long.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 PARKSIDE LANE have any available units?
321 PARKSIDE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 321 PARKSIDE LANE have?
Some of 321 PARKSIDE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 PARKSIDE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
321 PARKSIDE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 PARKSIDE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 321 PARKSIDE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 321 PARKSIDE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 321 PARKSIDE LANE offers parking.
Does 321 PARKSIDE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 PARKSIDE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 PARKSIDE LANE have a pool?
No, 321 PARKSIDE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 321 PARKSIDE LANE have accessible units?
No, 321 PARKSIDE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 321 PARKSIDE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 PARKSIDE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 PARKSIDE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 PARKSIDE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSafety Harbor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Safety Harbor 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSafety Harbor Apartments with Garages
Safety Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Kenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa