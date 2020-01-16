321 PARKSIDE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Location, location, location...rare rental opportunity in the coveted Phillippe Bay Townhomes neighborhood of Safety Harbor. Beautiful townhome with master bedroom and master bath on main floor. Second bedroom, bath and loft on second floor. Privacy is assured. Plenty of closet and storage space throughout. Kitchen equipped with breakfast bar and new washer and dryer in laundry closet. Open floor plan gives you a cozy wood-burning fireplace in the living room and spacious dining room. One-car unattached garage can be used for storage or vehicle with plenty of room for additional two cars in driveway. Garage has new garage door opener and plenty of storage space within as well as, an outdoor storage space. Screened wood-deck lanai with grill overlooking a spacious, fenced yard. Comfortable loft on second floor can easily be used as an office/work space. Walk or bike to downtown Safety Harbor where you'll find unique restaurants and shoppes. Just a little over a mile from the Safety Harbor Spa and Safety Harbor Pier. Available for immediate occupancy.

***Hurry, this beauty won't last long.***