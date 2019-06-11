209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

You will love getting to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a charming covered entrance, and a shaded yard, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space and a screened-in patio area that is detailed with a glistening in-ground pool. The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, an open layout, large bedrooms, and a fireplace next to the kitchen, which is equipped with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and sleek, modern cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today