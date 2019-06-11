All apartments in Safety Harbor
209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE
209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE

209 Nestlebranch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

209 Nestlebranch Drive, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Country Villas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You will love getting to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a charming covered entrance, and a shaded yard, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space and a screened-in patio area that is detailed with a glistening in-ground pool. The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, an open layout, large bedrooms, and a fireplace next to the kitchen, which is equipped with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and sleek, modern cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE have any available units?
209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE have?
Some of 209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 NESTLEBRANCH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
