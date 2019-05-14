15 Harbor Oaks Circle

Amenities
This is a newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Safety Harbor! It has a 2 car garage, over 1400 sqft of living space with an amazing floor plan. It features a gorgeous Island style kitchen with new designer lighting, plenty of room for storage space and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Upgrades in the bathrooms feature new custom vanities, new shower wall tile and new lighting. Main area has new tile flooring and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy new fixtures and ceiling fans as well as new exterior and interior paint, new water heater, new HVAC SYSTEM and even a BRAND-NEW ROOF! Located just south of Main st and McMullen Booth rd, easy access to schools, shopping, fine dining, entertainment and more!
Listing Courtesy Of SPIN REAL ESTATE LLC
Call or Text ?(844) 326-7613?
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
