All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 15 Harbor Oaks Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
15 Harbor Oaks Circle
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

15 Harbor Oaks Circle

15 Harbor Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15 Harbor Oaks Circle, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Harbor Oaks Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Safety Harbor! It has a 2 car garage, over 1400 sqft of living space with an amazing floor plan. It features a gorgeous Island style kitchen with new designer lighting, plenty of room for storage space and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Upgrades in the bathrooms feature new custom vanities, new shower wall tile and new lighting. Main area has new tile flooring and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy new fixtures and ceiling fans as well as new exterior and interior paint, new water heater, new HVAC SYSTEM and even a BRAND-NEW ROOF! Located just south of Main st and McMullen Booth rd, easy access to schools, shopping, fine dining, entertainment and more!

Listing Courtesy Of SPIN REAL ESTATE LLC
Call or Text ?(844) 326-7613?
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of SPIN REAL ESTATE LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Harbor Oaks Circle have any available units?
15 Harbor Oaks Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 15 Harbor Oaks Circle have?
Some of 15 Harbor Oaks Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Harbor Oaks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15 Harbor Oaks Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Harbor Oaks Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Harbor Oaks Circle is pet friendly.
Does 15 Harbor Oaks Circle offer parking?
Yes, 15 Harbor Oaks Circle offers parking.
Does 15 Harbor Oaks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Harbor Oaks Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Harbor Oaks Circle have a pool?
No, 15 Harbor Oaks Circle does not have a pool.
Does 15 Harbor Oaks Circle have accessible units?
No, 15 Harbor Oaks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Harbor Oaks Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Harbor Oaks Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Harbor Oaks Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Harbor Oaks Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Garages
Safety Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Kenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa