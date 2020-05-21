101 6TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Location, Location, Location! In the heart of Safety Harbor just minutes away from Downtown Safety Harbor, Public Library with a lot of activities, Marina, Pier and Spa. Plenty of dining choices and close to shopping, medical facilities and plenty of entertainment. Easy commute to Tampa, Clearwater, St Petersburg and the Tampa International Airport and the St Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Enjoy Professional Sports like Football, Soccer, Hockey, and Baseball. Rent includes lawn maintenance, Trash pick up, water and sewer.