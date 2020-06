Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

INCREDIBLE VIEWS OF THE GULF AND A PRISTINE CANAL AND CONSERVATION AREA. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH PARKING FOR 3 CARS. SPACIOUS OPEN GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN. FULL SIZE BALCONIES FROM THE FAMILY ROOM AND THE 3RD FLOOR BEDROOMS. LARGE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. THE VIEW FROM BOTH BALCONIES IS INCREDIBLE. THERE IS ALSO A LARGE STORAGE ROOM WITH A WASHER AND DRYER. One indoor, quiet pet, such as a litter-trained cat is allowed. No dogs. Owner's Discretion