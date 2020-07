Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

4 Bedroom, 3 Bathrooms 2,032 Sq Ft 2 Car Garage. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Granite countertops in kitchen! This one story gem has a an open floor plan. The master bedroom has dual sinks and a garden tub and a good size walk in closet. The Community amenities include access pool with a paver deck, playground, two tennis courts and a gazebo. This community has the entrances monitored for 24 hours for extra security.