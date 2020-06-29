All apartments in Ruskin
525 Powder View Dr.

525 Powder View Drive
Location

525 Powder View Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Water front freshly painted 4 beds 2 1/2 bath on a beautiful lake - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Come home to this big and spacious, 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath located on a beautiful pond. Community full of amenities with pool, basketball courts, tennis courts, children's playground and doggy park right next to the home. Plenty of room for the family and big bedrooms with a lake view. Don't miss out at this price it won't last long.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German Codero with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

(RLNE4453049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Powder View Dr. have any available units?
525 Powder View Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 525 Powder View Dr. have?
Some of 525 Powder View Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Powder View Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
525 Powder View Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Powder View Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Powder View Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 525 Powder View Dr. offer parking?
No, 525 Powder View Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 525 Powder View Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Powder View Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Powder View Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 525 Powder View Dr. has a pool.
Does 525 Powder View Dr. have accessible units?
No, 525 Powder View Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Powder View Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Powder View Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Powder View Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Powder View Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
