525 Powder View Dr.

Water front freshly painted 4 beds 2 1/2 bath on a beautiful lake - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Come home to this big and spacious, 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath located on a beautiful pond. Community full of amenities with pool, basketball courts, tennis courts, children's playground and doggy park right next to the home. Plenty of room for the family and big bedrooms with a lake view. Don't miss out at this price it won't last long.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German Codero with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



